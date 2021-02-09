Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to be given an opportunity to address Sri Lanka Parliament

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is due to arrive in Sri Lanka on 22 February, on the invitation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is scheduled to address Sri Lanka Parliament on 24th February at 2:00 p.m., Government sources said.

Prime Minister Khan would be the fourth foreign head of state to address the Sri Lankan Parliament in recent times, if his planned visit goes ahead. Late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher addressed the Sri Lankan Parliament in 1985,Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Sinawatra in 2013 and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.