Athlete Parami Wasanthi has become the first Youth Olympic medal winner for Sri Lanka, winning the women’s 2000m steeplechase bronze medal in the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Parami Wasanthi won the bronze, recording a time of 6 minutes 33.06 seconds. This is also a personal best for Parami.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympics is currently on going in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

First place for the event was won by Kenyan Fancy Cherono while the second place went to Mekides Abebe, of Ethiopia.

After Susanthika Jayasinghe’s bronze medal at the 2007 World Championships, this is the highest prestige an athlete has brought to the country.