The Vote on Account of the government seeking approval to spend a sum not exceeding Rs.1.3 trillion for the period from September 1 until the Budget for 2021 is passed, will be debated in Parliament both today and tomorrow.

Moreover, the Resolution to borrow a sum not exceeding Rs.750 billion through issuance of Treasury Bills under Section 2 (1) of the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance will also be taken up for debate.

Parliament will convene both today and tomorrow from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm, as it was decided at the recent meeting of the party leaders to hold sittings of Parliament without lunch breaks during these two days.

Members of Parliament have been notified through the Order Book of Parliament as per Standing Order 27 of Parliament regarding the Vote on Account and the Resolution to increase the borrowing limit.

Additionally, the motion to appoint the Committee on Parliament Business will be presented to Parliament today as well.

Thereafter, the names of the relevant Members of the Committee will be announced in Parliament by Speaker of House Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Meanwhile the composition of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) will be approved today.

