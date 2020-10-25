A police officer attached to the Parliament’s police barracks has tested positive for COVID-19. He was in charge of Parliament police officers’ kitchen and canteen, which are located outside the complex. A senior parliament official said the officer was not heavily involved.

in the day-to-day affairs of Parliament, but that PCR tests had been conducted on six or seven others who were identified as his close contacts.

“These officers would have visited the Parliamentary complex and therefore PCR tests were carried out,” he added.

“We are waiting for their PCR results. PCR tests on a further 30 secondary contacts are to be conducted on Tuesday,” he said.

“The police officer had visited the Peliyagoda fish market to buy fish for the kitchen. We believe that was how he became infected.”

(Source:The Sunday Times)