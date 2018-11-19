Nov 19 2018 November 19, 2018 November 19, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

Parliament session commences, adjourned

Parliament of Sri Lanka

The parliamentary session commenced a short while ago at 1 pm today (19). However, the session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

However, the Deputy Speaker postponed the session as soon as it was commenced.

Accordingly, the next parliamentary session will take place at 10 am on 23rd November.