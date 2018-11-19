Parliament session commences, adjourned
The parliamentary session commenced a short while ago at 1 pm today (19). However, the session was chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.
However, the Deputy Speaker postponed the session as soon as it was commenced.
Accordingly, the next parliamentary session will take place at 10 am on 23rd November.
this will go on till the 5th of december 2018 when the Supreme Court wlll decide that the Sirisena Rajapakse regime is no longer in existence due to the no confidence motion passed