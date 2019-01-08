The inaugural parliamentary session for the year 2019 is due to convene today (January 08).

A meeting of the party leaders was held yesterday (07) to prepare the agenda of today’s Parliament session.

Accordingly Parliament is scheduled to debate on the Diplomatic Privileges Act and several key bills.

The house will also be notified of the appointment of members of Parliamentary select committees.

Sergeant at arms, Narendra Fernando noted that the public gallery, the VIP gallery, and all other viewing galleries will be open.