A Parliament staff member has been arrested by Police on Saturday over suspicion of aiding activities of extremist organisations.

The suspect is an indexing officer of the Hansard Department, Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando told the Daily News yesterday.

He said the suspect had been arrested in Matale. “We have been verbally informed of the arrest. Once Secretary-General Dhammika Dasanayake receives the official written communication from the Police, the SG may decide to suspend the employee from service until the investigations are over,” he said.

He said that the personal details of all Parliamentary staff members including those of the minor staff were collected in February and those have been furnished to the investigating bodies.

According to the Parliament sources, the suspect allegedly has two names, two ID numbers and two addresses. The suspect has also allegedly formed a Foundation. However, the Serjeant-at-Arms said those allegations were yet to be confirmed.

(Source: Daily News – By Disna Mudalige)