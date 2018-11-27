Parliament is set to convene at 1 pm today (November 27). The public gallery and all other viewing galleries will be closed at the parliamentary sessions today.

The UPFA has announced that they have not reached a final agreement on whether their members would attend this evening’s Parliamentary session.

Parliamentarian Chandima Werakkody said that decision will be made at the ruling party meeting which will be held this morning (November 27).

The UNP and the JVP have confirmed their attendance for todays parliamentary sessions.

(Source: News 1st)