President Maithripala Sirisena had said that Parliament likely to be re-convened on Monday, November 5, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

Meanwhile, the President has called on the Speaker to accord the necessary privileges and facilities for the new Prime Minister and the government, to which the Speaker has agreed.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has stated that he will not obstruct the newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from being allocated the Prime Minister’s seat in the Parliament at the next session.