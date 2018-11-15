At the party leaders meeting held at the parliamentary complex today, it was decided that Parliament would meet tomorrow at 1.30 pm, Speaker’s media unit said.

However, earlier today (15), the Speaker’s Office announced that the Parliament would be adjourned until the 21st of November.

The Parliament reconvened this morning at 10 am following its adjournment last morning (14).

Proceeding of the session had been obstructed due to the behavior of the parliamentarians.