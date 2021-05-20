Parliamentary Council approves Sanjay Rajaratnam as new Attorney General

The Parliamentary Council has approved the appointment of Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam PC as the new Attorney General (AG) following the retirement of the incumbent Attorney General, Parliament sources said.

The Parliamentary Council convened today in Parliament under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim attended the meeting.