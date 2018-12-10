A meeting between party leaders who are pledging support to the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna and president Maithreepala Sirisena, has been scheduled for 10 this morning at the office of the presidential secretariat.

Prior to the meeting, leaders of the political parties are scheduled to meet with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence in Wijerama.

party leaders pledging their support to the podu jana peramuna will discuss the course of action which needs to be taken, and if an election is to be held, the manner in which they are to contest, upon receiving the supreme court order.

Meanwhile, a meeting between former minister Basil Rajapaksa, and those party leaders was held yesterday at the party office yesterday.

Leader of the The national freedom front, MP Wimal Weerawansa noted that during the meeting attention was drawn to several concerns which needed to be discussed with the president today.

