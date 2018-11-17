United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday the party which had a majority would have its say despite the incidents that took place in Parliament yesterday.

“Yesterday’s incidents in Parliament are disgraceful and shameful. It is a blow to people. The members of the SLFP and the Pohotuwa prevented the Speaker from coming into the chambers. He was about 45 minutes late when he could walk in. They attacked our MPs, several of them including MPs Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, Malik Samarawickrama and Vijitha Herath were injured,” he said. “The House has however passed a no-confidence motion under clauses 47(1) and 47(2) of the Constitution under the instructions given by the President to amend it before submitting it to a voice vote. Therefore majority has every right to have their say,” he added.

MP Patali Champika Ranawaka said the police and the armed forces should be now advised by the President to remove the ministers of Rajapaksa administration from their ministries as they no longer can hold on to office as they have been defeated by a no-confidence motion.

“The voice vote is legal as such a vote can be exercised in the House initially while resorting to other forms of voting only when a member calls for a division under parliamentary Standing Orders and Traditions,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said and asked whether those who did not heed the majority voice in Parliament accept the people’s verdict at an election.

