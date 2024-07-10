Passenger dies after falling from overcrowded train amid strike
Posted by Editor on July 10, 2024 - 9:30 pm
A passenger died and another was injured after falling off a moving train near the Bemmulla Railway Station today (July 10).
This incident occurred amid a trade union action carried out by the Station Masters, which disrupted train operations and led to limited services and overcrowded trains.
The train, traveling from Colombo Fort to Polgahawela, was heavily crowded when the passengers fell while riding on the footboard.
This is the first death reported during the ongoing train strike.
Police are investigating the accident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Donald Trump shot in right ear at campaign rally, shooter dead July 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka Supreme Court to hear petition on legality of upcoming Presidential Election July 13, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s ACCIMT plans satellite launch for 2025 July 13, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Department of Motor Traffic to blacklist vehicles emitting excessive smoke July 13, 2024
- IMF stresses urgent need for Sri Lanka to restore fiscal and debt sustainability July 13, 2024
The Station Master Union should compensate the family for the rest of their lives.