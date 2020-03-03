The Health Ministry has taken measures to subject all passengers arriving in the country by sea and by air from South Korea, Italy and Iran to a 14 day quarantine process with the aim of preventing the Corona Virus (COVID-19) from entering Sri Lanka, said Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The minister also noted that as there is no proper system to check passengers arriving in the country on-board ships, they will not be given permission to enter the country until a proper system is put in place.

The Health divisions are on high alert to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus in the country and to prevent it from entering the country. Further, so far no Sri Lankan has reportedly contracted the Corona Virus, it is reported.

(Source: Government News Portal)