Passengers with recent travel history to India banned – CAA

The Civil Aviation Authority has decided not to permit passengers with a travel history to India in the past 14 days to disembark in Sri Lanka.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated all flights have been notified on the matter.

The decision was reached upon the advice of the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka also banned all passenger flights originating from India following a steep increase in COVID-19 cases, Meanwhile, 414,433 COVID-19 cases were reported from India yesterday.

Accordingly, the number of COVID-19 cases identified in India is 21,485,285.

3,929 deaths were reported from India yesterday raising the total death toll to 234,071.

(Source: News Radio)