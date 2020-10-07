The Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon says the offices in Narahenpita and Werahera will be closed for three days from today.

He said the decision was reached owing to the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country.

The Department expressed its regret for any inconvenience caused to the public as a result of the closure.

Meanwhile the one-day service to issue National Identity Cards and all other public services at the Department for Registration of Persons will be suspended for three days from today.

A spokesperson of the Department said the Head Office in Battaramulla, and district offices in Galle, Batticaloa, Vavuniya and Kurunegala will be closed until Friday.

Accordingly, the public has been requested not to arrive at its offices during the next three days.

Furthermore, the Department of Immigration and Emigration says the Head office and Regional Offices will be temporarily closed from today for three days as a step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department requested the public to obtain services by contacting the relevant Divisions via phone or e-mail during office hours.

(Source: News Radio)