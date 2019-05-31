Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka says Minister Rishad Bathiudeen should resign from his post until investigations into alleged charges are completed.

The Minister said the No-Confidence Motion against the government presented by the JVP should be taken up for debate promptly.

Minister Ranawaka noted the charges against Minister Rishad Bathiudeen stated in the No Confidence Motion should thoroughly be investigated by the Ministry of Law and Order and a report should be presented through which the Minister’s innocence or guilt could be proven.

(Source: News Radio)