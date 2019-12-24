Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, who was arrested and remanded over an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, has been released on bail.

The UNP MP, who was arrested and remanded over a road accident in Rajagiriya, was produced before the court this morning (24).

Meanwhile, the driver of Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka, Dilum Thusitha Kumara, who was involved in the accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, has been remanded till the 6th of January following an order issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjani de Silva.