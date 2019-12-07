The Indian High Commission had conveyed details about possible terror attacks to the relevant authorities before the series of bombings took place on Easter Sunday, Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith noted.

He added that on four occasions, subsequent to the said attacks, the Indian High Commission had informed him that they had given prior warning to the relevant authorities.

Testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the Easter Sunday Attacks, Cardinal Ranjith yesterday (6) queried: “The Indian High Commission informed about a possible attack, so why didn’t they take action?”

The National Security Council should have taken immediate action before the Easter Sunday attacks, without taking it as a joke, he said. He added that the Security Council meetings should be conducted regularly and that all Members should be summoned.

Meanwhile, he also noted that the State intelligence unit should not be politicised.

“Politicisation is the reason for a weak intelligence unit. Intelligence should be powerful to maintain social harmony. It should be an independent body,” he said.

“In other countries there are several major intelligence services and they don’t change after a Government changes in the particular country. Political interference should be stopped when it comes to handling of the State Intelligence Service,” he elaborated.

Cardinal Ranjith said that people are dissatisfied with how the investigations on the attacks were carried out. “Why didn’t they inform the churches? Who was behind it and who carried out the attacks were not properly examined.”

Explaining about the compensation provided by the former Government, he said that it seemed like they had washed their hands off by giving away compensation of one million rupees to the families of the deceased without properly surveying their needs.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Mirudhula Thambiah)