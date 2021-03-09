PCoI report on political victimisation tabled in Parliament

The first, second and the third volumes of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Investigation on political victimisation were tabled in parliament by the Leader of House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena today.

The report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Political Victimization was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in December.

The Commission was tasked with inquiring into political victimization and associated background which took place in the wake of investigations conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, FCID, CID and the Special Investigation Unit of the Police from January 8, 2015 to November 16, 2019.

Minister Gunawardena also tabled the final report of the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate acts of corruption and fraudulent activities in state institutions between 2015 – 2018.