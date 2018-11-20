Penalize MPs who damaged Parliament property: UNP
Posted in Local News
UNP MP Lakshman Kiriella yesterday urged that MPs who had damaged Parliament property be penalized.
“We like to propose that those MPs who damaged Parliament property on November 14, 15 and 16 be penalized after conducting investigations,” he said.
Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri who was in the Chair said he would inform Speaker Karu Jayasuriya about the proposal.
Mr. Kiriella was jeered when he made the proposal in the House yesterday.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Just wonder if you and your buddies have the same ‘ache’ and enthusiasm to get the Central Bank Bond Thief (Ranil’s special appointment) to recover millions or billions of nation’s wealth. Then by all means get all those who damaged the parliament chairs to pay up.