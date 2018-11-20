UNP MP Lakshman Kiriella yesterday urged that MPs who had damaged Parliament property be penalized.

“We like to propose that those MPs who damaged Parliament property on November 14, 15 and 16 be penalized after conducting investigations,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri who was in the Chair said he would inform Speaker Karu Jayasuriya about the proposal.

Mr. Kiriella was jeered when he made the proposal in the House yesterday.

