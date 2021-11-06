Pensions Department makes statement over Agrahara Insurance

The Department of Pensions has issued a notification regarding the provision of Agrahara Insurance Benefits to retired State sector employees who retired before the 1st of January 2016.

Accordingly, a monthly premium of Rs. 400 for retirees below 70 years of age and a monthly premium of Rs. 600 for retirees over 70 years of age will be implemented.

The contributions of retired state sector workers will be collected by the Department of Pensions and remitted monthly to the National Insurance Trust Fund.

The benefits of this insurance scheme is applicable to all retirees belonging to the state and provincial public service will be available for life.

However, the Department of Pensions announced that only retirees will be entitled to benefits under this insurance scheme and not children or disabled children.

All pensioners who are eligible for this insurance scheme but do not agree to become contributors should inform the Department of Pensions or the Pensions Division of the Divisional Secretariats before the 15th of this month.

(Source: News Radio)