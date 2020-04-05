The Department of Posts says the provision of pensions for farmers and fishermen will commence tomorrow.

The Department said an issue has arisen in delivering the pension to the homes of farmers as postal addresses have not been confirmed.

Therefore, recipients will be summoned to respective post offices via Grama Seva divisions.

However, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said steps will be taken to hand over the farmers’ pensions to their homes in all possible areas.

He added the pensions of fisherman will also be distributed via the post offices tomorrow.

Meanwhile pensioners who were unable to obtain their pension on the 2nd and 3rd of April will be able to receive their pensions via banks tomorrow.

The Tri-Forces will provide transportation for pensioners to visit banks tomorrow as well.

(Source: News Radio)