People will have to live with the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic for at least another two years and therefore, people should be prepared to adapt to COVID-19 conditions and live adhering to health rules, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara pointed out today.

Addressing the media, he said the scientists, who carry out researches on COVID-19 are of the view that if a cure is not found against the virus even during the second wave, a third wave could emerge in January next year, which is more dangerous.

“According to them, the virus, which poses a higher threat to the senior citizens and children at present, would show no mercy on other people as well in the third wave.

“Hence, it is absolutely crucial to adhere to the health rules in order to curb the virus, he said.

Dr. Bandara also raised the point that people in Sri Lanka would have to live with COVID-19 like other countries were doing.

“Some countries are marching forward with development despite the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic in their countries. However, Sri Lanka has missed a lot of things including economic growth, education in between; we have to fill the gap,” he said.

“As we are well aware of COVID-19 conditions, what should be done is to return to our usual routine adhering to the health guidelines,” he added.

He also stressed that there is no magic other than to live abiding by the health guidelines.

Meanwhile, he said people were attempting to deceive the health and security officials but said “at the end of the day, it is the people who have deceived themselves,” he added.

“Therefore, dodging the regulations is not the solution for the virus but to follow the given health guidelines, Dr Bandara highlighted.

