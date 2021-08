The Consumer Affairs Authority has granted permission to increase the prices of domestic Laugfs LP Gas cylinders.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 363 and the new price is Rs. 1,856.

Also the price of a 5kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 145 and the new price is Rs. 743.

However, prices of Litro gas would remain unchanged, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.