A 33-year-old suspect had been arrested with 2.79 kg of heroin valued more than Rs. 25 million at Kotahena last night by the officials of the Colombo Division Crimes Prevention Unit.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the suspect, resident of Grandpass in Colombo 14, was arrested following a tip-off while he was transporting the heroin in a car.

The suspect would be detained for seven-day for further questioning after produced in the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.