A person has been arrested over an attempt to bribe the Horowpathana Police OIC to obtain bail for a suspect of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who is under custody.

Bribery Commission Director (Investigation) SSP Priyantha Chandrasiri said the suspect was arrested while attempting to a bribe of Rs. 250,000 to the OIC at his office.

NTJ member Abdul Majeed Mohamed Niyaz is currently under police custody over the Easter Day attack on the Shangri-La hotel.

Reportedly, a 26-year-old Mohamed Shifan who is suspected to be a close accomplice of Niyaz had agreed to give the Horowpothana OIC a bribe of Rs 500,000 to release the detainee.

The suspect was caught red handed while hading over an advance of Rs. 250,000.

The suspect was identified as a resident of Horowpathana.