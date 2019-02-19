A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, requesting it to order the Elections Commission to hold Provincial Council elections immediately.

Reportedly, the petition was filed by the ‘Sathya Gaveshakayo’ (Truth Seekers) organization.

Election Commission of Sri Lanka, its chairperson and the members have been named as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioners have stated that the incumbent government has been postponing the Provincial Council elections by pointing out the process of delimitation of electorates.

This has caused the dysfunction of nearly six provincial councils and violated the universal suffrage of people, they further emphasized.

Accordingly, the organization has sought the Supreme Court to issue an order to the Elections Commission to expedite the Provincial Council elections.

(Source: Ada Derana)