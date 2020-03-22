The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) today requested all retail pharmacy owners not to issue Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine without a valid prescription from a Specialist Medical Officer.

The decision has been taken as per the directives of the Chief Executive Officer of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Drector General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said Chloroquine should be taken under instructions of experienced doctors because it could result in various complications.

Any individual who contravenes these directives shall be triable under section 131 of National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act No. 05 of 2015, further said the NMRA issuing a press release.