PHI calls for an island-wide lockdown

The Public Health Inspector’s Union of Sri Lanka says considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the entire country should be placed under lockdown or at least the attention should be drawn towards imposing strict travel restrictions.

Chairman of the PHI Union Upul Rohana also pointed out that coronavirus situation at ground level is not a favorable one.

He also noted that a majority of the newly identified COVID cases are in self-quarantine in their respective homes until they could be admitted to suitable treatment centers.

He reiterated that the PHIs have received a number of complaints that patients are facing breathing difficulties at homes, adding that resources to transport such persons were also limited.

Since the current strain of the virus was spreading rapidly, the PHI Union Chairman said many health sector workers have also been infected including PHI officers.

He stressed on the importance of protecting the healthcare workers during the third wave of the pandemic.

(Source: News Radio)