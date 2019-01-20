A foreign manufactured pistol has been discovered from the site of the accident that claimed the lives of six people and left three others injured this morning in Wennapuwa.

Eight live ammunition have been discovered inside the car along with the Italian made pistol, stated the Police.

According to the Police, the accident occurred at around 3.20 am when a car crashed into a lorry.

Nine males, including the lorry driver, who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted to Negombo and Marawila hospitals. Two persons have been transferred to the Negombo Hospital while another has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

However, 06 persons among the admitted have succumbed to their injuries. Four bodies are currently kept at the Marawila Hospital morgue while another 02 are kept at the Negombo Hospital.

Wennappuwa Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.