Plans afoot by Police to resolve public issues at village level

Sri Lanka Police is making plans to initiate a mechanism to resolve public issues at village level through community police units.

Its pilot project is expected to be kicked off on Monday (July 19).

Speaking in this regard, Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon said the aim of this program is to carry out crime prevention duties directly through rural community police units.

Handing over the manuals containing guidelines for the relevant program took place at the Police Field Force Headquarters on Friday afternoon (July 16).

