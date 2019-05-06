Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to compensate the private and public properties that were damaged during the clashes between two groups in Porutota-Kochchikade, Negombo last evening (05).

PM Wickremesinghe has instructed the relevant authorities to assess the damages caused owing to the unrest, the Prime Minister’s Media stated.

Accordingly, the Office for Reparations under the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs has expedited the steps to estimate the damages.

(Ada Derana)