Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has written a letter to STF Commandant Senior DIG M.R. Latiff commending the work his outfit is doing under his leadership to combat the drug menace and narcotics related crime.

In his letter, the Prime Minister said “The victory achieved by the STF in arresting drug racketeers during its operations to eradicate the drug menace and related crime recently is most praise worthy. While I personally value the fearless action taken by the STF in this connection. I wish to state that such efficient officers are a great asset to the Police Department.” “I request you to kindly convey my personal accolade to all STF officers who contributed towards the operations conducted recently.”

(Source: Daily News)