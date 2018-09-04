Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that according to Police reports the recorded crimes in the country have decreased by 35% while the number of cleared cases have increased by 20% during the year 2017.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 152nd Police Anniversary Celebrations held at Police Park Grounds yesterday .

The Prime Minister, while commending Sri Lanka Police for the achievement, pointed out that of the 35,971 reported incidents of crime, 79% of the cases have been solved in 2017.

He further pointed out that in 2014, the number of crimes reported amounted to 50,962.

He also encouraged IGP Pujith Jayasundara to increase the crime solving rate to an 80% or more in the coming year.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe further said that Cabinet approval will soon be granted for the establishment of the Police and Criminal Justice Studies University which was the brainchild of the former Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka.

The Prime Minister also said that he has already given instructions to Law and Order Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara and the Prime Minister’s Secretary to hold a discussion with the respective officers and Police Commission Chairman to solve the remaining issues of Police officers in the service.

He observed that many issues relating to salary and promotions of Police officers have already being addressed by the government.

The Prime Minister observed that the success recorded by the Police should be analytically studied to gain insights to make the service more efficient.

He pointed out that having being able to hold the Local Government Elections without any violent incidents is the most significant achievement recorded in the recent history of keeping law and order in the country.

However, Premier Wickremesinghe noted that he is disappointed over incidents that occurred at Digana.

“We have to look into these shortcomings and learn from them. We were able to understand the kind of disturbances that social media and new technology can cause to law and order in a country. We can learn from them and act accordingly,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also observed that the Police Service has new challenges to meet when fighting crime, with the advancement in technology.

“The Police service has become more and more important by the day. Now, there are drug mafia networks and cyber-crimes which the Police have to deal with. The Police is the most important establishment that ensures the security and the stability of a country. Without stability, a country cannot advance or develop. If a government cannot maintain law and order, it won’t be able to rule the country either. That is how much important of a service that the Police is engaged in,” the Prime Minister observed.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara, Public Administration and Law and Order Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara, high ranking officials of the Armed Forces and other distinguished guests were present at the event.

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)