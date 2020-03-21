Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (20) urged the public to take well thought out decisions amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic while assuring that the government has taken necessary measures to face any crisis situation.

In a special statement, the Premier also appealed to the public to adhere to medical and government’s advice properly in order to rid the country of the deadly virus at the earliest possible.

“Not even during the era of the world’s worst civil war did we have to impose an island-wide curfew. But today we have to take such measures due to the negligence and irresponsibility of a few people,” he continued.

“We have taken this decision to ensure the safety of you and your children,” the Premier said while apologizing for any form of inconvenience that is caused by the prevailing situation.

He ensured that the government is capable of supplying everything that the general public needs to continue their daily lives. “Medicine, food and fuel have been stocked for months.”

The Premier also urged the general public not to have undue panic.

The government will not hide anything from the people, PM Rajapaksa emphasized, adding that information about the diseases and its nature will not be kept from the general public.

