Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today held talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Earlier today, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh met the visiting dignitary. Mrs Swaraj and Mr Wickremesinghe exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed progress on development projects.

In a tweet, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, he had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Wickremesinghe. He said, they deliberated on further strengthening cooperation between India and Sri Lanka on issues pertaining to security and terrorism in the region.

Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit with an aim to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, investment and maritime security.