Investigations have revealed the racket of selling narcotics in the custody of the Police Narcotics Bureau was operated by a Police constable.

According to Sri Lanka Police the suspected constable was a resident of Karandeniya.

“Information has come to light that the constable in question was the owner of four valuable lands,” Police said on Wednesday (July 7).

Furthermore, an investigation has been launched by the Criminal Investigation Department, into the assets of PNB officers and other suspects arrested over the incident at the Police Narcotics Bureau.

According to Sri Lanka Police, assets of 21 officers at the Police Narcotics Bureau will be assessed and the bank accounts of the officers in question have been temporarily suspended.

The CID has called for detailed bank statements of their accounts.

Furthermore, the Criminal Investigation Department seized seven vehicles belonging to PNB officers in connection with the case.

IP Saman Wasantha Kumara of the Police Narcotics Bureau, surrendered to Kadawatha Police on Tuesday (July 7), and was handed over to the CID.

Moreover, a police Constable in connection with the case, was also arrested on Tuesday (July 7).

