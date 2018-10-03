Four suspected to be former members of LTTE who pleaded guilty of conspiring to explode a bomb inside a private bus plying from Matale to Kandy near the Polgolla Open University in 2008 were yesterday sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court.

The four accused were ordered to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 each by High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon. Three were killed and 20 injured when a bomb exploded inside a bus in 2008. Defence counsel moved court that a lenient sentence be passed against the accused since they were kept in remand custody since 2008, for 10 years.

Further trial will be proceeded against two other accused who pleaded not guilty to the charges on October 12.

(Source: Daily News – By Lakmal Sooriyagoda)