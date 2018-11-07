Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara issuing a statement stated that he cannot provide earlier numbers of security for former Prime Minister and Ministers as requested by the former Minister of Law and Order.

He said that the Ministerial Security could only be provided on the recommendations of President Maithripala Sirisena and added it could not be provided based on requests made by Ministers or other officials.

Several UNP MPs, including Nalin Bandara yesterday requested the Police Chief to provide them with Ministerial Security saying that they were still Ministers of the Government.