The Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have launched probes into the alleged incident of a local staff member of the Embassy of Switzerland in Sri Lanka being threatened, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The government of Switzerland has called on Sri Lankan authorities to conduct a proper investigation into the said incident.

On Wednesday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry (FM) confirmed the incident and told swissinfo.ch in a written statement that the woman was threatened in order to force her to disclose “embassy-related information”.

Switzerland promptly yesterday reported the incident to the Sri Lankan authorities and demanded an immediate and complete investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.