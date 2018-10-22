Police arrests four persons with 3,000 T56 bullets
Posted in Local News
Four individuals including an accomplice of gang member Kosgoda Sujee were arrested by the Siyabalanduwa Police.
The Police had managed to arrest the four suspects along with 3,000 T-56 bullets, 32 9mm bullets and a luxury van based on a tip-off received.
The police confirmed that the arrested group includes a former Navy official named Ladduwa Roshan and two females and they were all identified as residents of Hikkaduwa.
The ammunition was seized while the stock was being transported towards Galle.
(Source: News 1st)
This incident for sure, indicates RAW involvement in the destabilisation of our motherland.
First, RAW wanted to eliminate our beloved Lilly White leader and an American citizen masquerading as a Patriot. That failed due to timely whistle-blowing by anti-corruption activist, Namal Perera.
A senior figure in the JO (an ex-Minister) was flaunting the ID of the RAW agent who was captured by our valiant forces while plotting to eliminate true Sinhala Buddhist leaders.
Also, there’s Navy involvement in this ammunition incident. Why is Yahapalana letting the Navy Boss responsible for the gruel murder of 12 non-Tamil youth captured for ransom purposes?
Why are these pot-bellied dumb Policemen handling the illegal bullets with their bare fingers?
Who knows what these bullets contain?
The bullets may contain drugs destined to a political big-wig drug dealer.
On the other hand, the bullets may contain horse shit.
The bullets are definitely contaminated material; if not, Kosgoda Sujeev would have made good use of them. These pot bellied Policemen, when they go home to their mistresses and consume pol sambol and rice with their bare fingers, may end up in Hospital due to contamination and hope the GMOA members are not on strike today.