Police cannot assault public – Public Security Minister

Public Security Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara expressing his views regarding the recent incident where a police officer had attacked a driver, said police officers have no right to assault the public.

The Minister also noted that so far this year 72 police personnel had been injured in road accidents while 18 of them had succumbed to their injuries.

Last year 293 police officers had been injured in road accidents in the line of duty while 28 of them had been killed in such accidents. Hence, the Minister said that police officers are under severe stress in the line of duty, but added that no matter how much stress they have to endure, attacking the public in such a manner cannot be tolerated at any cost.

The Minister said this in response to media queries posed during the opening of the Kalutara Division Children and Women’s Bureau.

(Source: Daily News)