The Department of Railways has lodged a complaint against the trade unions for resorting to a token strike despite Sri Lanka Railways being declared an Essential Service, says the General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando.

The complaint was filed with the Fort Police Station today (28).

A gazette had been issued yesterday declaring Railways as an essential service.

Railway trade unions resorted to a token strike again from midnight yesterday (27) to midnight today (28).

Meanwhile, only seven out of the total 48 trains had been operated this morning, authorities said

The government said necessary measures have been taken on the matter and that it would another month to entirely resolve their issues.