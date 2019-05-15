Police Curfew in North Western Province and Gampaha
Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that police curfew will be imposed in the north-western province and Gampaha police division from 7 pm till 4 am tomorrow.
Police curfew had been imposed on the entire North Western Province owing to a tense situation on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a total of 78 suspects were arrested and remanded in connection with violence in the North Western Province.
They were arrested in Kurunegala, Kuliyapitiya, Nikaweratiya and Chilaw areas.