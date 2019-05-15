May 15 2019 May 15, 2019 May 16, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Police Curfew in North Western Province and Gampaha

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that police curfew will be imposed in the north-western province and Gampaha police division from 7 pm till 4 am tomorrow.

Police curfew had been imposed on the entire North Western Province owing to a tense situation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a total of 78 suspects were arrested and remanded in connection with violence in the North Western Province.

They were arrested in Kurunegala, Kuliyapitiya, Nikaweratiya and Chilaw areas.