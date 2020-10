Police curfew has been imposed in several police areas in Gampaha District with immediate effect, stated Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The following areas have been imposed the quarantine curfew:

Gampaha, Kirindiwela, Dompe, Pugoda, Ganemulla, Weeragula, Weliweriya, Malwathuhiripitiya, Nittambuwa, Mirigama, Pallewela, Yakkala, Ja-Ela, and Kandana police areas