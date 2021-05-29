Police directed not to inconvenience public when implementing quarantine laws

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed the police officers not to inconvenience the public when implementing quarantine rules and regulations.

IGP Chandana Wickramaratne has issued a new circular on the matter to all police stations.

When travel restrictions are being imposed to prevent COVID-19 virus spread, the police are checking vehicles and people at roadblocks and other places while enforcing quarantine laws.

However, It was observed in video footage and by the media that certain police officers were harassing and acting in a manner that caused embarrassment to the public.

Accordingly, all police officers have been instructed to immediately suspend such conduct during inspection of people and vehicles.

IGP instructed to take disciplinary action against relevant police officers and the officers-in-charge of respective police stations if such an incident is reported.