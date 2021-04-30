Police found man linked to experimental bomb blast in 2018

A 28-year old Razik Raza who is at present in remand custody over aiding the suspects in the Easter Sunday blasts, admitted he was aware of the experimental bomb blast in 2018, prior to the suicide attacks.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said it was revealed that Razik had supplied the explosives to Zahran Hashim’s brother Mohammed Rilvan to experiment.

Rilvan was injured during the test in 2018. DIG Rohana said the police were unable to disclose more details about the first explosion as Rilvan died in the Sainthamaruthu incident.

He said Razik Raza was arrested by the Kalmunai Police several months ago and is being in prison.

However, the Terrorism Investigation Division requested the court to hand over the suspect to their custody for further interrogation.

Accordingly, the court granted permission and the suspect has been taken into the TID custody under a detention order.

The spokesman said the TID is intending to interrogate the suspect to get more details about the the first incident took place in 2018.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)