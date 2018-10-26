Police Narcotics Bureau arrested a Pakistani couple at the Bandaranaike International Airport. One of the arrested individuals had capsules containing Heroin hidden in her throat as an attempt to smuggle them into Sri Lanka. The woman had 35 capsules weighing 350 grams and worth approx. 4 million rupees.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara, the pair were apprehended last night based on a tipoff, as they reached the island from Lahore via Dubai.

Investigations revealed that the 67 y/o female has visited Sri Lanka on 6 previous occasions. This, however, was the first time her 44-year-old male accomplice visited Sri Lanka.

SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that measures have been taken to obtain a 7-day detention order after producing the couple before court today (October 26).

(Source: News 1st)